SHERWOOD — Mr. and Mrs. Sam Rhodes of Sherwood are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary.
Sam Rhodes and Marge Schleucher were married March 20, 1955, in Hope EUB Church, Celina, with Rev. Freezer officiating.
He is a retired sergeant for the Ohio State Highway Patrol and she is a retired teacher at Fairview Elementary School.
The couple has four children: Mark (Debra) Rhodes, Sherwood; Tim (Tami) Rhodes, Mark Center; Steve (Tami) Rhodes, Niceville, Fla.; and Gregg Rhodes, Sherwood. They have seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
The couple plans to celebrate with a private dinner hosted by their sons March 22 at The Barn Restaruant. The couple also plans a family trip together this summer to celebrate the occasion.
