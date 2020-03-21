MR. & MRS. RONNIE POSEY

Mr. & Mrs. Ronnie Posey of Defiance are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Ronnie Posey and Marilyn Fogle were married March 29, 1970, in First Church of Christ, Defiance, with Pastor Bryan Maxey officiating.

He is a retired journeyman from General Motors Defiance Casting Operation and she is a retired houskeeping supervisor and hospice aide.

The couple has three children: Tammy (Leroy) Miller, Napoleon; Tonya Branham, Defiance; and Chad (Jodi) Posey, Wauseon.

A reception the couple’s children had planned for family and friends on March 28 has been postponed.

Load comments