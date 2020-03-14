WAUSEON — Mr. and Mrs. Dave Grieser of Wauseon are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
Dave Grieser and Kathleen Miller were married March 21, 1970, in North Clinton Church, Wauseon, with Dave’s father, Chauncy Grieser, officiating.
He is owner of Grieser Transportation and she is retired from volunteer work.
The couple has one child, Jason (Amy) Grieser, Britton, Mich. They have one grandchild.
The couple plans to celebrate the occasion with family later this year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.