MR. & MRS. DAVE GRIESER

WAUSEON — Mr. and Mrs. Dave Grieser of Wauseon are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Dave Grieser and Kathleen Miller were married March 21, 1970, in North Clinton Church, Wauseon, with Dave’s father, Chauncy Grieser, officiating.

He is owner of Grieser Transportation and she is retired from volunteer work.

The couple has one child, Jason (Amy) Grieser, Britton, Mich. They have one grandchild.

The couple plans to celebrate the occasion with family later this year.

