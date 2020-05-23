M&M Crites

MR. & MRS. DAN CRITES

NEY — Mr. and Mrs. Dan Crites, of Ney, are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary.

Dan Crites and Cheryl Wolf were married May 27, 1995, in Sherwood United Methodist Church with Rev. Ted Cano officiating.

He is a sergeant in the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office and she is deputy clerk of Bryan Municipal Court.

The couple has two children: Kaleb Crites, Findlay; and Kelsie Crites, a student at The University of Findlay.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the couple will celebrate the occasion with a trip at a later date.

