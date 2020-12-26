Mr. and Mrs. Robert Liffick, of Defiance, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
Robert Liffick and Janet Schmidt were married Dec. 26, 1970, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Continental, with Father Hanacek officiating.
He is retired from General Motors and she is retired from the Hornish Group.
The couple has two children: Tod (Amy) Liffick, Defiance; and Mindy Liffick, Defiance. They have two grandchildren.
Due to the current circumstances, the couple is planning a celebration for later next year.
