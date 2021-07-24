HICKSVILLE — Mr. and Mrs. Neil Levy, of Hicksville, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
Neil Levy and Starlet Ferguson were married July 31, 1971, by Rev. Sylvester Green at Orlena Methodist Church in Gilman, W.Va.
The couple plans to celebrate the occasion with family at a later date in the hills of West Virginia.
Anyone wishing to send a card should address it to: Mr. and Mrs. Neil Levy, 723 Ogen St., Hicksville, 43526.
