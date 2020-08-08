PAULDING — Mr. and Mrs. Les LeMieux, of Paulding, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
Les LeMieux and Sandra Pate were married Aug. 7, 1970, at the Sherman Street Church of God, Fort Wayne, Ind., with Rev. George Steininger officiating.
He is retired form OmniSource in Defiance and she is retired from Wayne Trace Grover Hill Elementary School.
The couple has two children: Michael (Jeanne) LeMieux, Paulding; and Mark (Heather) LeMieux, Decatur, Ind. They have 10 grandchildren and are expecting their first great-grandchild in December.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.