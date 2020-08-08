M&M LeMieux

MR. & MRS. LES LeMIEUX

PAULDING — Mr. and Mrs. Les LeMieux, of Paulding, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Les LeMieux and Sandra Pate were married Aug. 7, 1970, at the Sherman Street Church of God, Fort Wayne, Ind., with Rev. George Steininger officiating.

He is retired form OmniSource in Defiance and she is retired from Wayne Trace Grover Hill Elementary School.

The couple has two children: Michael (Jeanne) LeMieux, Paulding; and Mark (Heather) LeMieux, Decatur, Ind. They have 10 grandchildren and are expecting their first great-grandchild in December.

