Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Latta, of Defiance, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
Jerry Latta and Rebecca Clark were married Aug. 1, 1970, at United Church of Christ, Lima, with Pastor McCormick officiating.
He is a retired principal at Brickell Elementary School in Defiance and she is a retired ceramist.
The couple has two children: Amy (Dan) Pflug, Grand Rapids, Mich.; and Angie (Micah) Thieszen, Millersburg, Ind. They have six grandchildren.
The couple plan a family celebration at a later date.
