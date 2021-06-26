HICKSVILLE — Mr. and Mrs. Eugen Laney, of Hicksville, are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary.
Eugen Laney and Kay Bassett were married on June 29, 1981, in Hicksville with Pastor Robert Book officiating.
She is employed at Parker Hannafin. He is retired.
The couple has one child, David Laney, Fort Wayne.
