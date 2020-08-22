M&M Lancon

MR. & MRS. FERNANDO LANCON

Mr. and Mrs. Fernando M. Lancon, of Defiance, are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary.

Fernando M. Lancon and Irene Gomez were married Aug. 23, 1980, at St. Marys Catholic Church, Defiance, with Rev. William Bodart officiating.

He is employed at Defiance WalMart and she is employed at Defiance Metal Products/Mec.

The couple has three children: Sophia Lancon, Defiance; Sammi Lancon, Defiance; and Alex Lancon, Defiance. They have three grandchildren.

The couple will celebrate the occasion with a family dinner.

