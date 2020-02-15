Mr. and Mrs. Vern Kindinger of Defiance are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.
Vern Kindinger and Martha “Martie” Dodge were married Feb. 20, 1960, in the United Methodist Church, Mansfield, with Rev. C.C. Vandersoll officiating.
He is a retired engineer at General Motors Defiance Casting Operations and she is a retried vice president of the State Bank & Trust Co.
The couple has three children: Timothy Kindinger, Van Wert; Terry (Carol) Kindinger, Defiance; and Todd (Anne) Kindinger, Archbold. They have 12 grandchildren and one great grandchild.
The couple plans to celebrate the occasion with dinner at The Barn Restaurant with family and friends.
