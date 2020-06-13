M&M Keller

MR. & MRS. LYNN KELLER

Mr. and Mrs. Lynn Keller, of Defiance, are celebrating their 49th wedding anniversary.

Lyn Keller and Sharon Yekisa were married June 19, 1971, in Defiance, with Rev. David Koenig officiating.

He is a retired teacher and route salesman. She is a retired manager.

The couple has two children: Lisa (Matthew) Streuer, Morrow; and Jason (Stacie) Keller, Liberty Township. They have five grandchildren.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration will be delayed to a later date.

