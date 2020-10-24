HICKSVILLE — Mr. and Mrs. Ron Jones, of Hicksville, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
Ron Jones and Minda McCormack were married Oct. 24, 1970, at Grace United Methodist Church, Hicksville, with the bride’s father, Rev. L. Eugene McCormack officiating.
He is a retired manager at Ohio Gas Company and she is a retired teacher with Hicksville Schools.
The couple has three children: Melissa (Todd) Smith, Leo, Ind.; Katina (Jason) Peters, Loveland, Ohio; and Phillip (Mandy) Jones, New Albany, Ohio. They have nine grandchildren.
