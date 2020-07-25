M&M Johnson

MR. & MRS. DENNY JOHNSON

Mr. and Mrs. Denny Johnson, of Defiance, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Denny Johnson and Becky Knape were married July 25, 1970, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Ridgeville.

They are both retired.

The couple has two children: Kim (Mike) Menzel, Defiance; and Jeremy (Shelli) Johnson, Reynoldsburg. They have four grandchildren.

The couple plans to celebrate the occasion at a later date.

Load comments