MR. & MRS. JOHN JEMMOTT

PETTISVILLE — Mr. and Mrs. John Jemmott, of Pettisville, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

John Jemmott and Kristen Lantz were married Sept. 26, 1970, in St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Bowling Green, with Rev. Loyal Bishop officiating.

The couple is retired and has two children: Kathryn Jemmott, Gainseville, Fla.; and Amanda Jemmott, Trafford, Pa.

