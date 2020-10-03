M&M Jacob

MR. & MRS. JIM JACOB

SHERWOOD — Mr. and Mrs. Jim Jacob, of Sherwood, are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary.

Jim Jacob and Chris Fronk were married Oct. 4, 1980, at Marysdale Catholic Church, with Father Robert Kill officiating.

He is a farmer and she is an aide at Fairview High School.

The couple has four children: Sara (Jason) Elson, Ney; Anna (Matt) Kaverman, Ottoville; Kurt Jacob, Sherwood; and Ryan (Erin) Jacob, Defiance. They have nine grandchildren.

The couple plans to celebrate the occasion at a later date.

Load comments