SHERWOOD — Mr. and Mrs. Jim Jacob, of Sherwood, are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary.
Jim Jacob and Chris Fronk were married Oct. 4, 1980, at Marysdale Catholic Church, with Father Robert Kill officiating.
He is a farmer and she is an aide at Fairview High School.
The couple has four children: Sara (Jason) Elson, Ney; Anna (Matt) Kaverman, Ottoville; Kurt Jacob, Sherwood; and Ryan (Erin) Jacob, Defiance. They have nine grandchildren.
The couple plans to celebrate the occasion at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.