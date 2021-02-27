M&M Hunt

MR. & MRS. CLIFFORD HUNT

CONTINENTAL — Mr. and Mrs. Clifford Hunt, of Continental, are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.

Clifford Hunt and Janet Schafer were married on March 5, 1961, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Defiance, with Rev. John W. Seay officiating.

He has been a painting contractor in Defiance for 45 years on April 1 of this year, along with his wife at his side.

The couple has four children: Julia (Bruce) Ryan, Defiance; Charlene (Theodore) Towne Jr., Southampton, Mass.; Judy (Bryan) Matthews, Davisburg, Mich.; and Clifford “Chip” Jr. (Cathy) Hunt, Brentwood, Tenn. They have 14 grandchildren and five great-granddaughters.

The couple will celebrate the occasion with a family dinner at a later date.

