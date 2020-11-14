M&M Hug

MR. & MRS. TOM HUG

BRYAN — Mr. and Mrs. Tom Hug, of Bryan, are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.

Tom Hug and Sandra Miller were married Nov. 19, 1960, in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Blakeslee, with Father Sites officiating.

Both are retired.

The couple has four children: Jackie (Jamie) Singer, Defiance; Jeff (Kelly) Hug, Bryan; Julie (Todd) Wiles, Edgerton; and Jason (Lori) Hug, LaPorte City, Iowa. They have 14 grandchildren and six great-grandchild-ren.

