Mr. and Mrs. Bill Hostettler, of Defiance, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
Bill Hostettler and Brenda Emery were married on January 15, 1972, at First Presbyterian Church. They renewed their vows on April 9, 2015, at St. John’s Catholic Church.
The couple has one son, Steven, Defiance.
They plan to celebrate the occasion with a party at a later date.
