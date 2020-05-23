M&M Joseph Hoshock

MR. & MRS. JOSEPH HOSHOCK

Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Hoshock, of Defiance, are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary.

Joseph Hoshock and Lori Rieke were married May 24, 1980, in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Defiance, with Rev. Richard Hoshock and Rev. Paul Kokocinski officiating.

He is a farmer and a retired pattern maker at General Motors Defiance Casting Operation.

The couple has four children: Carly Hoshock, Norfolk, Va.; Jaime (Steven) Kreiner, Delaware; Scott Hoshock, Defiance; and Melanie (Joshua) Goebel, Colorado Springs, Colo. They have one grandchild.

