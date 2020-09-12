M&M Hornish

MR. & MRS. PHIL HORNISH

Mr. and Mrs. Phil Hornish, of rural Defiance, are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary.

Phil Hornish and Denise Hall were married Sept. 12, 1980, in St. Isadore Catholic Church, Marysdale, with Father Robert Kill officiating.

He is a farmer and she is retired from Tinora Schools cafeteria.

The couple has four children: Cory (Ashley) Hornish, Arlington, Va.; Jay (Cara) Hornish, Defiance; Adam (Elizabeth) Hornish, Defiance; and Sarah (Brock) Bostelman, Napoleon. They have four grandchildren.

The couple plans to celebrate the occasion with family.

Load comments