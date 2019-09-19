M&M Holtsberry

MR. & MRS. JEFF HOLTSBERRY

MARK CENTER — Mr. and Mrs. Jeff Holtsberry, Mark Center, are celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary.

Jeff Holtsberry and Kathy Powell were married Sept. 23, 1989, in Sherwood by Pastor Bob Eble.

He is transportation manager 2 at Defiance ODOT Garage. She is branch manager at Sherwood Branch Library.

The couple has six children: Kristian (Denny) Spangler, Sherwood; Valerie (Adam) Bany, Hicksville; Juliana Vandemark, Bryan; Vannessa (Steven) Dorris, Hamilton, Ind.; Heaven (Timm) Lyons, Defiance; and Kaleb Holtsberry, Ney. They have eight grandchildren.

