MR. & MRS. ERNIE HOLTSBERRY

Mr. and Mrs. Ernie Holtsberry, of Defiance, are celebrating their 80th wedding anniversary.

Ernie Holtsberry and Mary Williamson were married June 22, 1940, in Napoleon.

A proud World War II Navy veteran, Ernie is retired from Dinner Bell Meat Packing Company, Defiance. Mary is retired from the Defiance Hospital.

The couple has three children: Ronnie Holtsberry (who was deceased in infancy); Jim (Pat — deceased) Holtsberry, Bessemer, Mich.; and Nancy (Jim) Schatz, Defiance. They have five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no public celebration.

