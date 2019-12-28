M&M Hofacker

MR. & MRS. LUTHER HOFACKER

Mr. and Mrs. Luther Hofacker of Defiance are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary.

Luther Hofacker and Deloris Froelich were married Dec. 31, 1954, in the Chapel in the Garden in Angola, Ind., with Rev. Van Fleet officiating.

He is retired from General Motors Defiance Casting Operations and she is retired from the JCPenney catalog department, Defiance.

The couple has two children: Janice (Richard) Pittenger, Defiance; and Nancy (Scott) Frederich, Defiance. They have five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

The couple celebrated the occasion with a family dinner.

