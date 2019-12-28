Mr. and Mrs. Luther Hofacker of Defiance are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary.
Luther Hofacker and Deloris Froelich were married Dec. 31, 1954, in the Chapel in the Garden in Angola, Ind., with Rev. Van Fleet officiating.
He is retired from General Motors Defiance Casting Operations and she is retired from the JCPenney catalog department, Defiance.
The couple has two children: Janice (Richard) Pittenger, Defiance; and Nancy (Scott) Frederich, Defiance. They have five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
The couple celebrated the occasion with a family dinner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.