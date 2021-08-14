M&M Hinkle

MR. & MRS. JASON HINKLE

SHERWOOD — Mr. and Mrs. Jason Hinkle, of Sherwood, are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary.

Jason Hinkle and Melanie Bergeon were married August 30, 1996, at St. John Lutheran Church, Defiance, with Pastor Donald Luhring officiating.

The couple has two children: Jacob (Tiffany) Hinkle, Beaufort, S.C., and Grace Hinkle, Pittsburgh, Pa.

