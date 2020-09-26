NAPOLEON — Mr. and Mrs. Ron Hesterman, of rural Napoleon, are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary.
Ron Hesterman and Elaine Baden were married Sept. 25, 1955, in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Napoleon Township, with George L. Hueter officiating.
The couple has three sons: Randy Hesterman, Napoleon; David Hesterman, Anderson, Texas; and Todd Hesterman, Napoleon. They have nine grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.
The couple plans to celebrate the occasion with family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.