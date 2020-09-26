M&M Hesterman

MR. & MRS. RON HESTERMAN

NAPOLEON — Mr. and Mrs. Ron Hesterman, of rural Napoleon, are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary.

Ron Hesterman and Elaine Baden were married Sept. 25, 1955, in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Napoleon Township, with George L. Hueter officiating.

The couple has three sons: Randy Hesterman, Napoleon; David Hesterman, Anderson, Texas; and Todd Hesterman, Napoleon. They have nine grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.

The couple plans to celebrate the occasion with family.

