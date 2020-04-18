Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Hesselschwardt, of Defiance, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
Ronald Hesselschwardt and Phylis Figgins were married May 2, 1970, in Marysdale Catholic Church with Father Joseph Jaros officiating.
He is retired from Brown’s Bakery and she is retired from JCPenney.
The couple has three children: Staci (Eric) Benoy, Greensboro, N.C.; Brent (Michelle) Hesselschwardt, Defiance; adn Trent Hesselschwardt, Defiance. They have six grandchildren.
A surprise party originally scheduled for April 11th was cancelled do to the COVID-19 pandemic. The celebration will be rescheduled at a later date.
