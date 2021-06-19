Mr. and Mrs. Dave Heidepriem, of Defiance, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
Dave Heidepriem and Pat Link were married on June 20, 1971, at Clear Lake Lutheran Church, Femont, Ind.
The couple has three children: Stephen (Jennifer) Heidepriem, Michelle Heidepriem, and Brandon (Michelle) Heidepriem. The have nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
The couple plans a trip at a latter date to celebrate the occasion.
