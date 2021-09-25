M&M Hays

MR. & MRS. DICK HAYS

OAKWOOD — Mr. and Mrs. Dick Hays, of Oakwood, are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary.

Dick Hays and Winona Evans were married on September 27, 1951, in Lima.

The couple has three children: Diane (Bruce) Erford; Steve (Cindy) Hays; and Laura (Hal) Hoover. They have five grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments