M&M Haver

MR. & MRS. TOM HAVER

Mr. and Mrs. Tom Haver, of Defiance, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Tom Haver and Connie Morris were married on January 5, 1972, at St. Johns Catholic Church, Defiance.

The couple has three children: Gayle Emahiser, Defiance; Thomas (Melissa) Haver, Defiance; and Susan (Elmer) Friedricksen, Defiance. They have seven grandchildren.

The couple is planning to celebrate the occasion with a trip at a later date.

