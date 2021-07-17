Mr. and Mrs. Marty Harmon, of Defiance, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
Marty Harmon and Diana Tracy were married July 17, 1971, at First Church of God, Defiance, with Pastors William Jeffries and Sam Wollum officiating.
The couple has one son, Pastor Michael (Joanna) Harmon, Wauseon. They have three grandchildren.
The couple marked the occasion with a recent trip to Mackinac Island, Mich.
