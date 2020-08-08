M&M Harmon

REV. & MRS. STAN HARMON

OAKWOOD — Rev. and Mrs. Stan Harmon, of Oakwood, are celebrating their 35th wedding anniversary.

Stan Harmon and Jane Schmidt were married June 15, 1985, in the Rose Hill Church of God, Paulding, with Rev. Gordy Scullion and Rev. Sam Wollum officiating.

He pastors the Auglaize Chapel Church of God, Oakwood. She is a secretary with Zachrich Trucking, Holgate.

The couple has three children: Gegory (Kristie) Harmon, Fredericksburg, Va.; Kirsten (Ben) Jones, Walkerton, Ind.; and Katherine (Michael) Merriman, Oakwood.

The couple is planning a trip at a later date to celebrate the occasion.

