M&M Hancock

MR. & MRS. THOMAS HANCOCK

EVANSPORT — Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Hancock are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Thomas “Hawk” Hancock and Beverly Steingass were married April 11, 1970, in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Holgate, with Father DeBusschere officiating.

The couple has one child, Duane Hancock, Bryan. They have one grandchild.

The couple’s son is hosting a private party due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Load comments