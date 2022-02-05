Mr. and Mrs. Bill Hanawalt, of Defiance, are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.
Bill Hanawalt and Linda Lohse were married on February 2, 1962, at St. John Lutheran Church, Stryker, with the Rev. Schlade officiating.
He is a retired farmer and construction machinery salesman and she is a retired district manager for Avon Products.
The couple has four children: Shelly, Ellicott City, Md.; Debra, Indianapolis; Christopher, Driggs, Idaho; and Steven, Austin, Texas. They have five grandchildren.
