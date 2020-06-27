Mr. and Mrs. Jim Hall, of Defiance, are celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary.
Jim Hall and Lisa Moser were married June 30, 1990, in St. Michael’s Catholic Church on Moser Road, with Father George Wenzinger officiating.
He is employed with the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office. She is a interior design instructor at Four County Career Center.
The couple has two children: Dylan Hall and Kenzie Hall, both of Defiance.
The couple will celebrate the occasion with a trip at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.