M&M Hall

MR. & MRS. JIM HALL

Mr. and Mrs. Jim Hall, of Defiance, are celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary.

Jim Hall and Lisa Moser were married June 30, 1990, in St. Michael’s Catholic Church on Moser Road, with Father George Wenzinger officiating.

He is employed with the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office. She is a interior design instructor at Four County Career Center.

The couple has two children: Dylan Hall and Kenzie Hall, both of Defiance.

The couple will celebrate the occasion with a trip at a later date.

