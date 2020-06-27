Mr. and Mrs. Denny Hale, of Defiance, are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.
Denny Hale and Barbara Molnar were married June 25, 1960, in Defiance.
He is the owner/operator of Fort Defiance Arms which has been in business for 50 years. She is a help mate to her husband and a stay-at-home mom.
The couple has four children: Mark (Tammy) Hale, Mt. Washington, Ky.; Tim Hale, Cleves; Andy (Barb) Hale, Fayetteville; and Carolyn Hainline (deceased). They have three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
The couple plan to celebrate the occasion with a get-together at a later date.
