MR. & MRS. DENNY HALE

Mr. and Mrs. Denny Hale, of Defiance, are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.

Denny Hale and Barbara Molnar were married June 25, 1960, in Defiance.

He is the owner/operator of Fort Defiance Arms which has been in business for 50 years. She is a help mate to her husband and a stay-at-home mom.

The couple has four children: Mark (Tammy) Hale, Mt. Washington, Ky.; Tim Hale, Cleves; Andy (Barb) Hale, Fayetteville; and Carolyn Hainline (deceased). They have three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

The couple plan to celebrate the occasion with a get-together at a later date.

