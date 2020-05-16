M&M Hageman

MR. & MRS. MARVIN HAGEMAN

Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Hageman, of Defiance, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Marv Hageman and Deb Hedrick were married May 2, 1970, in St. Mary Catholic Church, Defiance, with Father John Flynn oficiating.

He is retired from Defiance County and works part-time at NAPA. She is retired from Sauder Woodworking.

The couple has two children: Brent (Dina) Hageman, Las Vegas, Nev.; and Brian (Jenni) Hageman, Wauseon. They have two grandchildren and two stepgrandchildren.

Load comments