AYERSVILLE — Mr. and Mrs. Mark Hageman, of Ayersville, are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary.
Mark Hageman and Cricket Rakes were married on May 10, 1980, in the Church of the Nazarene, Defiance, with Rev. Hissom officiating.
He is employed as lead mechanic at Cooper Farms and she is retired.
The couple has three children: Heidi (Rich) DeSota, Defiance; Ryan (Alyson) Hageman, Defiance; and Jarred (Kristen) Hageman, Defiance. They have four grandchildren.
The couple is planning a trip at a later date to celebrate the occasion.
