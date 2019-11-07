M&M Grimes

MR. & MRS. ARCHIE GRIMES

JEWELL — Mr. and Mrs. Archie Grimes, Jewell, are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary.

Archie Grimes and Carol Gee were married on Nov. 7, 1954, at Independence Methodist Church, Defiance.

He is a retired truck driver and she is retired from Three Rivers Ice Cream Dairy.

The couple has four children: Greg Grimes, Jewell; Pat (Todd) Brink, Defiance; Pam (Rick) Ledford, Louisville, Ky.; and Penney (Rick) Raabe, Waterville. They have 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

A family celebration is planned for Saturday at The Barn Resturant, Archbold.

