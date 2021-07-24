M&M Gray

MR. & MRS. ROBERT GRAY

Mr. and Mrs. Robert Gray, of Defiance, are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.

Robert Gray and Virginia Hoff were married July 30, 1961, at St. John’s United Church of Christ, Holgate, with Rev. Meussling officiating.

He is retired from General Motors and she is a retired nurse.

The couple has two children: Kelly Bidlack, Defiance; and Stacy (Tim) Leonard, Defiance. They have three grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments