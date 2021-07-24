Mr. and Mrs. Robert Gray, of Defiance, are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.
Robert Gray and Virginia Hoff were married July 30, 1961, at St. John’s United Church of Christ, Holgate, with Rev. Meussling officiating.
He is retired from General Motors and she is a retired nurse.
The couple has two children: Kelly Bidlack, Defiance; and Stacy (Tim) Leonard, Defiance. They have three grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.