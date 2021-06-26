M&M Gillen

MR. & MRS. THOMAS GILLEN

WAUSEON — Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Gillen , of Wauseon, are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.

Thomas Gillen and Donna Henry were married on June 24, 1961, at St. Richard Church, Swanton, by the late Monsignour Clancy.

He is retired as a millwright at Dana Corp. She is a retired homemaker.

The couple has three children: Terrance Gillen, Wauseon; Anthony (Terri) Gillen, Toledo; and Gary Paul Gillen, deceased. They have two grandsons and one great-grandson.

