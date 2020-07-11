M&M Gerdeman

MR. & MRS. OTTO GERDEMAN JR.

Mr. and Mrs. Otto Gerdeman Jr., of Defiance, will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary.

Otto Gerdeman Jr. and Constance Macke were married July 16, 1955, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Columbus Grove, with Rev. Karl Finsel officiating.

The couple has seven children: Diana (Paul) Bauer, Defiance; Angela Gerdeman and Peter Feidmeier, Toledo; David (Denise) Gerdeman, Canton; John Gerdeman, Westminster, Colo.; Michael (Kelly) Gerdeman, Macaomb, Mich.; and Christopher Gerdeman, Defiance. They have 13 grandchildren, one stepgrandchild, 12 great-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren. One grandson is deceased.

The couple will celebrate their special occasion with renewal of marriage vows and a Mass of thanksgiving at St. Mary Catholic Church, Defiance.

Load comments