M&M Fuller

MR. & MRS. DARHL FULLER

OAKWOOD — Mr. and Mrs. Darhl Fuller, Oakwood, are celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary.

Darhl Fuller and Joyce Leatherman were married Aug. 22, 1964, in the Evangelical United Bretheren Church, Oakwood, by Pastor Robert Whitacre.

He is retired after 35 years operating a construction business.

The couple has three children: Chris (Ailen) Fuller, Rogers, Minn.; Angela (Dave) Schneider, Wapakoneta; and Shawn (Kerry) Fuller, Ada. They have 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Load comments