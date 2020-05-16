Mr. and Mrs. Randall Fruth, of Defiance, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
Randall Fruth and Janice Weaver were married on May 16, 1970, in St. John United Church of Christ, Defiance, with Rev. Harrison Ludwig officiating.
He is a retired electrician from General Motors Defiance Casting Operations. She is also retired.
The couple has two children: (Amy) Rebecca Parmley, Lexington, Ky.; and Susan Fruth-Sackett, Defiance. They have five grandchildren.
A celebration will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 restrictions.
