Mr. and Mrs. Patrick Fronk, of Defiance, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
Patrick Fronk and Deanna Bostelman were married on May 21, 1971, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Adams Ridge Road, Defiance, with Rev. Larry Carroll officiating.
She is a retired rural postal carrier and he is retired from Dinner Bell Foods and Noble Township.
The couple has three children: Bridget (Jeremy) Gustwiller, Defiance; Brad Fronk, Defiance; and a daughter, Dana, deceased. They have three grandchildren.
The couple plans to celebrate the occasion with family and friends later this summer and with a trip out west this fall.
