Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Froelich, Defiance, are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary.
Gerald Froelich and Marcella Wagner were married Nov. 20, 1954, in St. Michael’s Catholic Church, The Ridge, rural Defiance.
The couple has six children: Barb (Dennis) Weber, Ney; Joe (Cathy), Perrysburg; Mike (Jennifer), Sylvania; Jim (Amy), Monclova; and Mark (Lisa), Defiance. A daughter, Diane, is deceased. They have 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The family will celebrate today with a special Mass at St. John Catholic Church, Defiance, and a reception following at Sweetwater Chophouse.
