CONTINENTAL — Mr. and Mrs. Terry Friend, of Continental, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
Terry Friend and Sandra Schafer were married on June 5, 1971, at North Mount Zion Church, Continental, with Rev. Ralph Willis officiating.
Terry and Sandra were the featured couple in The Crescent-News bridal edition in 1971.
The couple has two children: Tonya (James) SanFilippo, Clermont, Fla.; and Samantha (Nathan) Donaldson, Continental. They have five grandchildren.
