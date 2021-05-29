M&M Frey

MR. & MRS. JAMES FREY

Mr. and Mrs. James Frey, of Defiance, are celebrating their 35th wedding anniversary.

James Frey and Leslie Ellen Hopper were married May 24, 1986, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Defiance, with Father William Bodart officiating.

He is a retired pharmacist at Archbold Red Cross Drug Store. She is a retired pharmacist at Kroger, Defiance.

The couple has two children: James (Rikki) Frey, Lincoln, Neb.; and Meryn Frey (Kyle Winfield), Toledo.

