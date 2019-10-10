M&M Flory

MR. & MRS. ROBERT FLORY

Mr. and Mrs. Robert Flory of Defiance are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Robert Flory and Connie Kehnast were married Oct. 11, 1969, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Defiance, with Father John Flynn officiating.

He is a retired lieutenant with the Defiance Fire Department and she is a retired credit associate at JCPenney.

The couple has two children: Doug (Traci) Flory, Defiance, and Steve (Amber) Flory, Defiance. They have five grandchildren.

The couple will celebrate the occasion with an open house hosted by their children and grandchildren.

