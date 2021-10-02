M&M Figy

MR. & MRS. JIM FIGY

WAUSEON — Mr. and Mrs. Jim Figy, of Wauseon, are celebrating their 72nd wedding anniversary.

Jim Figy and Hazel Pike were married Oct. 5, 1949, at Wauseon First Church of God with Rev. John Osborne officiating.

He is a retired poultry processor at Figy Poultry Farm and meat cutter at St. Mary’s Locker. She is a retired seamstress at Shaw’s Clothing and poultry processor at Figy Poultry Farm.

The couple has four children: Ralph (Susan) Figy, Westfield, Mass.; Rex (Dorothy) Figy, Ottawa Hills; Allan (Ann) Figy, Greenwood, Ind.; and Marsha (Mike) Stenstrom, Waldoboro, Maine. They have 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

